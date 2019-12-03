App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After 'forced' apologies in Lok Sabha, ethics panel set to formulate code of conduct for MPs: Report

The ethics panel, headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar, has decided to seek suggestions from all the political parties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha's ethics committee is all set to formulate a code of conduct for Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lower House, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the decision to formulate a code of conduct was taken after two MPs were forced to apologise for their remarks in two sessions of the Lok Sabha.

During the first session, Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was forced to apologise after he made a sexist remark against Bharatiya Janata Party's Rama Devi, who was in the chair at that time. Khan's remark had caused an uproar, and had apologised after meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Close

The current session also witnessed uproar in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. Thakur was forced to apologise as well, but that ended up creating another controversy.

related news

Now, according to the report, the ethics panel, headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar, has decided to seek suggestions from all political parties to decide upon the code which seeks to oversee moral and ethical conduct of the MPs.

Sources told the newspaper that during a meeting of the panel on December 2, the panel decided to study the code of conduct for lawmakers in the US, UK and other countries. Sources also told the newspaper that the decision to formulate a code of conduct was taken because of new technologies in the communication sector.

"Unlike in the past, the remarks on the floor of the House spread fast, even if they are expunged from the records. So the MPs will have to follow certain decorum while speaking inside the House as well as outside," a source said.

According to the report, during the meeting, members also warned that since such a code of conduct will have long-lasting impact, it should be discussed and deliberated in a careful and detailed manner. While the discussions have just started, no time frame has been set to come up with a format for the code of conduct, the report states.

A code of conduct, according to the report, had come into force for Rajya Sabha MPs in 2005.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.