After 'forced' apologies in Lok Sabha, ethics panel set to formulate code of conduct for MPs: Report

Lok Sabha's ethics committee is all set to formulate a code of conduct for Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lower House, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the decision to formulate a code of conduct was taken after two MPs were forced to apologise for their remarks in two sessions of the Lok Sabha.

During the first session, Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was forced to apologise after he made a sexist remark against Bharatiya Janata Party's Rama Devi, who was in the chair at that time. Khan's remark had caused an uproar, and had apologised after meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The current session also witnessed uproar in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. Thakur was forced to apologise as well, but that ended up creating another controversy.

Now, according to the report, the ethics panel, headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar, has decided to seek suggestions from all political parties to decide upon the code which seeks to oversee moral and ethical conduct of the MPs.

Sources told the newspaper that during a meeting of the panel on December 2, the panel decided to study the code of conduct for lawmakers in the US, UK and other countries. Sources also told the newspaper that the decision to formulate a code of conduct was taken because of new technologies in the communication sector.

"Unlike in the past, the remarks on the floor of the House spread fast, even if they are expunged from the records. So the MPs will have to follow certain decorum while speaking inside the House as well as outside," a source said.

According to the report, during the meeting, members also warned that since such a code of conduct will have long-lasting impact, it should be discussed and deliberated in a careful and detailed manner. While the discussions have just started, no time frame has been set to come up with a format for the code of conduct, the report states.