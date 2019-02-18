After failed bid to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, BJP chief Amit Shah pushes for NRC at Assam rally

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill through the Rajya Sabha, party president Amit Shah pushed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at a public meeting in Assam.

Shah addressed a rally in North Lakhimpur, Assam and attended another party event in capital Guwahati.

"We will not allow Assam to become another Kashmir. That is why we have brought NRC (National Register of Citizens). We will deport each and every infiltrator with the help of NRC. We are committed to that," Shah said.

The aim of the NRC is to filter out illegal migrants residing in Assam. Anyone who cannot prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971, stands to be declared a foreigner.

A final draft of the register was published on July 30, 2018. It had left out around 40 lakh people. The people left out were given another chance to produce relevant documents to prove their citizenship.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on January 24 refused to extend the July 31 deadline for publication of the final NRC in Assam.

The president of the saffron party also attacked the Indian National Congress and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) for not implementing the Assam Accord despite ruling most of the period since signing of the pact in 1985. AGP quit the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in January over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The bill had faced strong resistance and sparked widespread protests across the Northeast, especially in Assam.

The BJP president said misinformation were being spread as if it was only for Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

"It was not only for Northeast, but for all refugees in the entire country. The way demography is changing in Assam, without the Citizenship Bill, the people of the state will be in big danger," Shah added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal immigrants (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan) eligible for Indian citizenship.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session. However, it was not passed by the Rajya Sabha. As the 16th Lok Sabha’s last sitting on February 13, the bill now stands to lapse. It would officially lapse on June 3.

(With inputs from PTI)