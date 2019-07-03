After DMK’s snub, Congress banks on Rajasthan for Manmohan Singh's RS berth

The Indian National Congress is now hoping to get a Rajya Sabha seat for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from Rajasthan, reports suggest.

The development comes after its ally and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) failed to agree for a seat from Tamil Nadu. Earlier, there were reports that Congress was hoping to send Singh to the Upper House via Assam or Gujarat.

In Rajasthan, a Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP’s state unit chief Madan Lal Saini in June. Saini’s tenure was till April 2024. Congress, which is currently in power in the state, is confident of having enough numbers to get Singh elected from there.

Congress’ hopes were dashed after the DMK, on July 2, named its candidates for three Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu. One of the candidates will be Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder V Gopalasamy, or Vaiko.

As the situation in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is tight, both, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the key opposition DMK have enough numbers to win three seats each in the Upper House .

According to a report by NDTV, the reasons for DMK declining Congress’ request is that neither Congress President Rahul Gandhi nor did UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi directly approach DMK President MK Stalin.

Congress reportedly sent senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak to their counterparts in the DMK. The report suggests that this upset the DMK leadership.

Singh was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1991 to June 14, 2019. He had also served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004. He was a member from Assam. However, the Congress does not have enough Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the north-eastern state now to get Singh elected from there again.

Congress was also reportedly hoping to get Singh elected from Gujarat where two seats had fallen vacant after Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani entered the 17th Lok Sabha.

However, the party decided against doing so after its plea for holding simultaneous by-polls for Rajya Sabha in the state was rejected by the Supreme Court of India (SC).

Congress sought simultaneous bypolls there, arguing that the BJP - having 20 MLAs more than the Congress - would have an advantage in the "first-past-the-post" system if the election for each seat was held on different days. However, if the bypolls were held simultaneously, both parties would win one seat each.