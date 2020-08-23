172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|after-bloomsburys-withdrawl-garuda-prakashan-to-publish-book-on-delhi-riots-5745561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:21 PM IST

After Bloomsbury's withdrawal, Garuda Prakashan to publish book on Delhi riots

Garuda Prakashan which claims to promote the "indic narrative", has previously also published "Urban Naxal" by director and author Vivek Agnihotri, "India Facts: Hindu Human Rights Report 2017" by author Mayank Patel, and "The English Medium Myth" by author Sankrant Sanu.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Garuda Prakashan on August 23 said it will publish the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. This comes after Bloomsbury India said it was withdrawing the book after seeing outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch event that featured Bhartiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra.

The publishing house said that Delhi Riots is expected to hit the stands within 15 days.

"Garuda Prakashan is committed to an authentic narrative of Indian history – both ancient and contemporary. It is sad to see that other publishers are being driven by extraneous events rather than the content of the book. We support eminent authors of the book to bring out the true picture of Delhi riots," said Sankrant Sanu, CEO of Garuda Prakashan.

After withdrawing the launch of the book on August 22, Bloomsbury India issued a statement which read: "In view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.”

The authors — advocate Monika Arora and Delhi University teachers Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra — have thanked Garuda Prakashan for agreeing to publish the book and supporting freedom of expression. They have alleged that Bloomsbury UK was pressurised by some international authors and social activists for not publishing their book.

"The book launch was planned on 22nd August, 4 pm. At 3:30 pm Bloomsbury India tells us that Bloomsbury UK has pressurised them to withdraw this book. They said that Bloomsbury UK was pressurised by international authors and other social activists who have tweeted and tagged Bloomsbury UK not to publish this book. "These people have not read this book and without reading they have pressurised Bloomsbury to withdraw the book. This is killing of freedom of expression. It is killing of writers' right to write. We want to tell Bloomsbury UK that black lives matter, brown lives matter too," the authors said in a joint statement.

-- With inputs from PTI
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #book #Delhi riots #India

