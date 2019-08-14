Former JD(S) minister meets Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, sparks speculation

The meeting of GT Devegowda and BS Yediyurappa has fueled speculation in the state political arena that the JD(S) MLA may be getting in touch with the BJP.
Days after the settlement of a political drama in Karnataka with forming a fresh government, new speculation has been sparked with a late-night meeting of JD(S) leader GT Devegowda and Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.
According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Devegowda and Yediyurappa met late in the night on August 12. The meeting of the two leaders from rival parties has fueled speculation in the state political arena that the former Higher Education Minister may be getting in touch with the saffron side.
In his meeting with Yediyurappa, Devegowda has reportedly discussed the possibility of fielding his son GD Harish Gowda as the BJP candidate from the Hunsur Assembly seat. The constituency will may undergo by-election, following the disqualification of incumbent MLA H Vishwanath.
Devegowda wanted his son to get the ticket from Hunsur in the Assembly polls held in 2018, but the JD(S) gave the ticket to Vishwanath instead, said the publication citing sources. They added that the party had assured Devegowda to field his son in Lok Sabha polls 2019, but it apparently did not happen.
In the meeting, the JD(S) MLA also discussed the upcoming elections to the Mysuru Milk Union with the CM.
It is also said that Devegowda was never happy with the responsibilities he was given by the coalition government. He was made higher education minister despite his disinterest in the portfolio and had also allowed to play only a little role in the affairs of Mysuru despite being the minister in-charge of the district, the report added.Earlier, it was Devegowda who said that few JD(S) legislators have suggested that external support can be extended to the BJP government in Karnataka. "We (MLAs) discussed the future course of action. Some have suggested that we should sit in the opposition, while some legislators are of the opinion that we should support the BJP from outside," Devegowda had said after the meeting of party legislators in Bengaluru on July 26.