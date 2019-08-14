Former JD(S) minister meets Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, sparks speculation

Days after the settlement of a political drama in Karnataka with forming a fresh government, new speculation has been sparked with a late-night meeting of JD(S) leader GT Devegowda and Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Devegowda and Yediyurappa met late in the night on August 12. The meeting of the two leaders from rival parties has fueled speculation in the state political arena that the former Higher Education Minister may be getting in touch with the saffron side.

In his meeting with Yediyurappa, Devegowda has reportedly discussed the possibility of fielding his son GD Harish Gowda as the BJP candidate from the Hunsur Assembly seat. The constituency will may undergo by-election, following the disqualification of incumbent MLA H Vishwanath.

Devegowda wanted his son to get the ticket from Hunsur in the Assembly polls held in 2018, but the JD(S) gave the ticket to Vishwanath instead, said the publication citing sources. They added that the party had assured Devegowda to field his son in Lok Sabha polls 2019, but it apparently did not happen.

In the meeting, the JD(S) MLA also discussed the upcoming elections to the Mysuru Milk Union with the CM.

It is also said that Devegowda was never happy with the responsibilities he was given by the coalition government. He was made higher education minister despite his disinterest in the portfolio and had also allowed to play only a little role in the affairs of Mysuru despite being the minister in-charge of the district, the report added.