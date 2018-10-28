After 'betrayers' taunt, AIADMK offers olive branch to TTV Dhinakaran loyalists

After labelling them as betrayers, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on October 27 extended an olive branch to its 18 disqualified MLAs, asking them to jump on to the ruling party bandwagon and flayed Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran for 'misleading' them.

Asking the debarred MLAs and other Dhinakaran loyalists who moved away from AIADMK to revert to the parent party, the top leadership asked them to "understand the reality" of the Madras High Court judgement that upheld their disqualification.

Apparently, the AIADMK indicated that the court ruling vindicated its stand and reminded them that the party was akin to an "army" when it came to discipline.

The court's fair judgement has enthused the party workers and the people of Tamil Nadu, the party said.

People were confident that the AIADMK government would continue to roll out welfare measures and "the angel of justice has paved a path for us to work together (again)," to meet the aspirations of the people, it said.

"We invite you with love and affection to join again the massive people's movement nurtured by Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,"party coordinator and co-ordinator O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami respectively said. In an open letter to cadres, the top duo, refraining from naming Dhinakaran or his loyalists, including the 18 debarred MLAs, said party functionaries had chosen to travel in an "alternative path as a result of being misled and due to some bitterness."

Seeking to assuage the feathers ruffled by the legal wrangle, the Chief Minister and his deputy quoted a Tamil proverb which says love does not erode, despite quarrels or fights, adding all of them were "children of one mother, bonded by brotherhood and love."

When party workers ignored differences and worked together, AIADMK would grow manifold and vanquish its political rivals, they said.

Both the party and the power of governance were only tools to serve the people and "none of us have a thought of working for posts.Our only goal is to serve the people. Since the court ruling helps us achieve our goal, we welcome and celebrate it."

Hours ago, Palaniswami, speaking to reporters at Coimbatore, had said that (without naming the disqualified MLAs) 'betrayers' and 'enemies' had been given a befitting lesson by the Madras High Court.

A key Dhinakaran loyalist and one of the disqualified MLAs, P Vetrivel, ruled out considering going back to the ruling camp. He told PTI that they would retrieve AIADMK by going to the people and facing the polls.