After Amit Shah gets charge of Home Ministry, who will fill the vacant post of BJP President?

After Amit Shah joined the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speculations started about who will be the next National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shah was appointed as the BJP chief on July 9 after the saffron party formed the government at the Centre in May 2014. The party retained power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Shah was given charge of the Union Home Ministry. Because of the party's 'one-person one-post' principle, Shah's post of party president is lying vacant after his appointment.

Amid speculations on the name of a probable BJP supremo, JP Nadda has emerged as the likely replacement for Shah. Nadda, who didn't take oath on May 30 as a Cabinet Minister, may be given charge as the BJP chief.

Why JP Nadda?

A leader from Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Prakash Nadda is reportedly trusted by the party's top brass as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) — the party's ideological parent.

The 58-year-old leader, who was the Union Health Minister in the first Modi government, enjoys a clean reputation. Nadda has always been a low-profile leader, which could work in his favour. If he does get appointed as the saffron party's chief, he will be expected to run the organisation in cohesion with the government and carry on with organisational agenda firmed up by Shah.

His membership in the BJP's parliamentary board, the party's top decision-making body comprising its most important members, gives him the requisite seniority for the job as well.

Besides Nadda, the name of Bhupendra Yadav is also making rounds.

Why Bhupendra Yadav?

Bhupendra Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and party’s General Secretary, has played a crucial role in handling critical state elections and many other organisational responsibilities in the last five years.

He is also considered close to Shah.

The name of Om Prakash Mathur is also seen as contenders for the top party post.

Why OP Mathur?

OP Mathur is a veteran BJP leader from Rajasthan and is the party's election in-charge of Gujarat. He worked closely with Modi during the Assembly elections in 2007 and 2012. He is considered as a major force behind Modi’s success story — from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister of India.

(With inputs from PTI)