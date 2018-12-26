App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: AP

Afghanistan postpones next year's Presidential election

No new date for presidential polls has been set.

Associated Press
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Afghanistan's election commission says the Presidential vote scheduled for April will be postponed for several months to allow time to fix technical problems that surfaced during October's parliamentary elections.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for the Independent Election Commission, said on December 26 that more time is needed to train staff on a biometric identification system designed to reduce fraud. He says additional verification of voter lists also requires more time.

Parliamentary elections were fraught with delays after the few staff trained on the biometric system did not show up at the polling booths and countless registered voters could not find their names on voter lists. Scores of challenges to the parliamentary election results have surfaced. No new date for presidential polls has been set.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 04:55 pm

