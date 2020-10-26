‘Admit if GST has failed’, Uddhav Thackeray asks PM Modi to restore old tax system

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a tirade against the Centre over a host of issues ranging from the GST compensation to COVID-19 vaccine during Shiv Sena's annual 'Dusshera Melava' rally in Mumbai on October 25.

Addressing the crowd of 50 people, Thackeray said that BJP should focus on improving the nation's economy instead of toppling state governments. "Rather than working on improving the economy, steps are taken to topple governments. We are heading towards anarchy," he said, adding Shiv Sena was not greedy for power.

He also dared the BJP to topple his 11-month-old coalition government in the state. "It has been a year now. From the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," Thackeray said.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena chief said, "Instead of the no alternative factor as was the case earlier, people have now started thinking that anyone will do except you."

Speaking on the GST compensation row, the chief minister said that the time has come to reconsider the present Goods and Services Tax (GST) system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system.

He said that Maharashtra had not been refunded its GST dues of Rs 38,000 crore causing a huge financial crisis for the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It appears that the GST system is proving a hoax and if it is not working, the Prime Minister should honestly admit it and bring back the old system of taxation," Thackeray said.

He also slammed the BJP for promising free COVID-19 vaccine in its manifesto ahead of the Bihar assembly election.

"You promise free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan," Thackeray said, adding "those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre."

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sena's annual Dussehra rally was held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus restrictions instead of Shivaji Park, also in Dadar area.

(With inputs from agencies)