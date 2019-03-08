App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Administration focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls in J&K: K Vijay Kumar

The advisor said appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent such attacks in future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The security situation in most of Jammu and Kashmir is stable, but the administration is focusing on "fragile" parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls whenever they are announced, advisor to the governor, K Vijay Kumar, said on march 8.

"Security scenario is stable in most situations, but fragile in certain parts, which has been the case with J-K for some time. We are focusing on all these areas – both the stable areas to keep it as stable as possible (and) where there is fragility, to have our combined action of all the multiple security forces.

"We are at it to make it as easy and smooth and facilitate the common man to come for voting as and when the process is announced. That is our aim and we are hoping for that," Kumar, in-charge of the Home Department, said.

The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the first DNA profiling laboratory in the state set up by the J&K Police at Bemina on the outskirts of the city here.

related news

Describing the grenade attack at Bus Stand in Jammu on March 7 as unfortunate and a despicable act, Kumar said the attacker – a Class 9 student from Kulgam district of Kashmir - was an "ordinary youngster" and made into a "mercenary" by anti-social elements.

"(It is a) very unfortunate incident. He (the attacker) is only the tip of the spear, there are elements who have motivated him. He is a very ordinary youngster and they have made him into a mercenary. You may not be remembering, but in Yemen, for 50 pennies or whatever, young boys were made to throw grenades. This is as cruel or brutal or inhuman as that to use an innocent mind for achieving some target which they will never achieve, because we are all together in this.

"You saw the kind of public affected – 11 people from the Valley, 10 from Jammu and nine from across the country. What is that? What is he trying to achieve and show? Why did he do this gruesome act? That boy alone is not the thing, there are agents behind him, so we are at it and this is a very despicable act. So, the entire security forces with the help of society – the common society has condemned it – so with their help, we will be at it," he said.

The advisor said appropriate security measures will be taken to prevent such attacks in future.

"Whatever is appropriate to the situation, the calculation will be on a dynamic mode. We are working on it and we will meet the requirement," he said.

Asked about the withdrawal of security to several mainstream politicians in the state, Kumar said such decisions are taken after deliberate discussions and thought.

"There is a committee, a conscious, deliberate decision making body. I do not get into those nitty-gritty details. It was after deliberate discussions and thought that this decision was made," he said.

Speaking about the laboratory, Kumar said it is the first DNA lab in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is a very advanced lab for forensic applications and will be very beneficial. The technicians are trained and we will be training more people from all the police stations. It will be a major thing, a development, an advancement, in the investigative field," he said.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Padma Lakshmi Appointed as United Nations Development Programme’s Go ...

Mahesh Babu's 25th Film 'Maharshi' Gets a New Release Date After Delay ...

Deafening Sound Rattled Bus Stand, People Lay in Pool of Blood: Victim ...

IAF Pilots Didn’t Go to Pak on Pleasure Trip or to Shower Petals: Ra ...

Women's Day: Young Women Leaders Advocate for Gender Equality at FemPa ...

Vistara Starts Giving Sanitary Pads to Women Passengers on Women's Day ...

Govt Cap of 30% on Trade Margin For 42 Anti-cancer Drugs in Effect Fro ...

AIMPLB Hails SC Decision on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Dispute

Fake Encounter or Not, Here’s Why the Maoist Threat in Kerala is Ver ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

Indian Wells 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran shocks Benoit Paire to ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Hosts lose ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.