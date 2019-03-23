Adityanath to launch Lok Sabha poll campaign from Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur on March 24.

UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said that before addressing a public meeting, Adityanath would visit the Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur and offer prayers.

He said the chief minister would highlight the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.