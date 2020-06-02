App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

Gupta is former Mayor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and a Councillor from West Patel Nagar, according to his Twitter profile.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, has been replaced by Adesh Kumar Gupta, who will take over the post immediately, a release by the party has said.

Gupta is former Mayor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and a Councillor from West Patel Nagar, according to his Twitter profile.

Tiwari was the saffron party's president during the Delhi Assembly elections, and had led the BJP's campaign from the front. He was also reportedly named as the party's Chief Ministerial face in Delhi.

Close

However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had managed to secure 62 of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats, while the BJP had come in a distant second at eight seats, despite running an allegedly polarising campaign centered on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests.

related news

In other changes, the BJP has appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as State Party Presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Manoj Tiwari #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic | Bhopal hospital becomes India’s first to discharge 1,000 COVID-19 patients

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Lockdown derails livelihood, porters seek work and helping hand to put life back on track

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's pay package grows 39% YoY in FY20

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.