Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP chief

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, has been replaced by Adesh Kumar Gupta, who will take over the post immediately, a release by the party has said.

Gupta is former Mayor of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and a Councillor from West Patel Nagar, according to his Twitter profile.

Tiwari was the saffron party's president during the Delhi Assembly elections, and had led the BJP's campaign from the front. He was also reportedly named as the party's Chief Ministerial face in Delhi.

However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had managed to secure 62 of Delhi's 70 Assembly seats, while the BJP had come in a distant second at eight seats, despite running an allegedly polarising campaign centered on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests.

In other changes, the BJP has appointed Vishnu Deo Sai and S Tikendra Singh as State Party Presidents of Chhattisgarh and Manipur respectively.



