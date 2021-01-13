MARKET NEWS

Actor Sonu Sood meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week filed a complaint at Juhu police station here, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel without permission.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, against whom the BMC has filed a police complaint of alleged illegal construction, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, a source said.

The reason behind the meeting was not immediately known.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week filed a complaint at Juhu police station here, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions, and was continuing unauthorised construction even after a notice was served to him in October last year.

The police are yet to register FIR in the case.

The actor has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the BMC's notice.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown.
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Jan 13, 2021 12:51 pm

