Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan says BJP-led NDA "used him"

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has recently said that he does not want to be “the kingmaker” claiming that Chandrababu Naidu and the Bharatiya Janata Party, whom he supported in the previous Lok Sabha elections, “used” him.

Kalyan was quoted in a report by NDTV as saying: "They want me to be the raw material for their success. They don't want me to develop on my own... why should I serve their interest? When I met Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders after the election, I somehow got the feeling that I was no longer needed. Nobody said it, but those were the vibes.”

The actor, who has now partnered with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, is the brother of famous South star Chiranjeevi. Pawan made his foray into politics with Chiranjeevi's Prajarajyam Party. Later, when that merged with Congress, he formed the Jana Sena party in 2014.

Right ahead of the 2014 elections, the leader with a substantial following of the youth, was roped in by the NDA. He was invited to campaign with Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. It is believed that he was instrumental in Telugu Desam Party’s win.

After this success, Pawan said he was invited by both the BJP and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress to join their ranks, but he refused. His party is now the third biggest party after TDP and YSR Congress, to fight for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Also, though he has tied up with Mayawati and the Left parties, he believes his party Jana Sena is in the driving seat.

Speaking on the chances of winning this election, he said: "Indian society is quite fragmented. It has idealists, armchair thinkers, cut-throat politicians. There are poll managers with money who play caste card. I took the integrated, not puritanical approach. This is my strategy and if people are looking for a change, if this can work, let it work."

He added he is ready to accept whatever destiny has in store for him, "I'm willing to accept and embrace. My job is to give the best of what I am doing," he said.