App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan says BJP-led NDA "used him"

The actor who has now tied up with Mayawati and the Left parties, believes his party Jana Sena is in the driving seat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pawan Kalyan (Image: PTI)
Pawan Kalyan (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has recently said that he does not want to be “the kingmaker” claiming that Chandrababu Naidu and the Bharatiya Janata Party, whom he supported in the previous Lok Sabha elections, “used” him.

Kalyan was quoted in a report by NDTV as saying: "They want me to be the raw material for their success. They don't want me to develop on my own... why should I serve their interest? When I met Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders after the election, I somehow got the feeling that I was no longer needed. Nobody said it, but those were the vibes.”

The actor, who has now partnered with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, is the brother of famous South star Chiranjeevi. Pawan made his foray into politics with Chiranjeevi's Prajarajyam Party. Later, when that merged with Congress, he formed the Jana Sena party in 2014.

Right ahead of the 2014 elections, the leader with a substantial following of the youth, was roped in by the NDA. He was invited to campaign with Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. It is believed that he was instrumental in Telugu Desam Party’s win.

related news

After this success, Pawan said he was invited by both the BJP and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress to join their ranks, but he refused. His party is now the third biggest party after TDP and YSR Congress, to fight for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Also, though he has tied up with Mayawati and the Left parties, he believes his party Jana Sena is in the driving seat.

Speaking on the chances of winning this election, he said: "Indian society is quite fragmented. It has idealists, armchair thinkers, cut-throat politicians. There are poll managers with money who play caste card. I took the integrated, not puritanical approach. This is my strategy and if people are looking for a change, if this can work, let it work."

He added he is ready to accept whatever destiny has in store for him, "I'm willing to accept and embrace. My job is to give the best of what I am doing," he said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

These 'Consent Condoms' to Prevent Sexual Assault Have Got Netizens Di ...

Nine Years After the Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has For ...

ED Chargesheet Shows 'Family' and Ahmed Patel Involved in AgustaWestla ...

Christian Michel Backtracks on 'Ahmed Patel' Statement, Says Didn't Na ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at Last Five RCB-KKR Encounters

IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Russell & Samson Lead Death Overs Strike Rates

Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdra ...

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While ...

Hema Malini Draws Criticism from Omar Abdullah for Posing in a 'Fancy ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

CNBCTV18.com turns 1: Editor Binoy Prabhakar aiming for bigger and bet ...

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.