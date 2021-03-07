Actor Mithun Chakraborty to participate in PM Modi's Brigade rally

PM Narendra Modi. (PC-PTI)

The participation of film star Mithun Chakraborty in Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s brigade parade ground rally here on Sunday has generated considerable interest among BJP supporters turning out for the mega event.

Chakraborty met BJP national general secretary in- charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya after arriving here on Saturday evening.

Many of the BJP supporters headed for the meeting ground from across the state said they were happy to know that the film star will participate in the rally.

Modi will be addressing the mega poll rally as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting March 27.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.