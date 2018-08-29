App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Activists arrested over Bhima Koregaon violence; SC to hear plea on August 29

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed against the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima Koregaon protests at 3:45 pm on August 29, news agency ANI has reported.

The petition against the arrest of the activists was filed by Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Satish Deshpande and others, while eminent lawyers such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Dushyant Dave, Indira Jaising, Prashant Bhushan and Raju Ramachandran and Vrinda Grover brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Justice of India, media reports said.

Last night, Maharashtra police had raided the homes of prominent activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links, sparking a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.

Activists Arun Fereira and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested from Thane and Mumbai. Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was picked up from her home in Faridabad. Gautam Navlakha's transit remand to Pune is also on hold, the Delhi High Court said. He will stay at home under police guard and can meet only his lawyers, according to NDTV. Activist and poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad.

related news

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.

Security officials had claimed that two letters recovered over the past few months, indicating Maoist plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were also a reason for the raids.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has condemned the incident in a tweet:

The arrests have also drawn flak from academicians including Arundhati Roy and Ramachandra Guha, and rights activists who have termed the incident "virtual declaration of Emergency".

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:39 pm

