you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Action against corrupt people will continue: PM Modi

Speaking at a rally ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi said the middle class has made a great contribution to the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing action against those who indulged in corruption and frauds will continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.



The city has a sizable middle-class population.

"Over the decades, some wrong tendencies crept into the system, but we are committed to eradicate them," he said.

"Today all these people are being held accountable, the people against whom no one had the courage to take action. ....Today you are witnessing that from Delhi to Pune, (the corrupt people facing action)," he said.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, he had managed to bring those who looted the country "to the doorstep of jail", the prime minister said.

"After the new government was formed, did it (such people going to jail) happen or not? Please tell me whether it should happen or not?" Modi asked the gathering. "You rest assured. This "silsila" (ongoing action) will continue," he asserted.

He would not sit quiet until he brings back every penny of the people which was looted, the prime minister added.

The NDA government was committed to taking the economy to USD 5 trillion-mark, he said.

"To achieve the first mark of USD 1 trillion economy, it took 60 years. We achieved USD 1 trillion economy in 2007 and after eight years, USD 2 trillion target was achieved.... but the next target of USD 3 trillion economy was achieved in the last four years," he said.

Saying that some people were not hopeful about India becoming USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years, he added, "But it is Modi who is known to carve out a line even on stone (to achieve the impossible)."

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:35 pm

