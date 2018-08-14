App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Achhe din' are here for US citizens: Ashok Chavan on falling rupee

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra Congress hit out at the Modi government today over the rupee breaching the 70- mark against the US dollar and said the drop shows "achhe din" are here for US citizens.

"Achhe din (good days) are here for US citizens with the rupee touching a historic low of 70 per dollar. On the eve of Independence Day, this is the incredible India that BJP has gifted us," the former (rpt former) chief minister tweeted.

The rupee crashed below the 70-mark in early trade to touch an all-time low of 70.10 against the US dollar, a day after bloodletting in global markets due to worries over Turkish economic crisis and a sharp plunge in the lira.

Ushering in "achhe din" was one of the key campaign slogans of the BJP in the 2014 general elections.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 09:55 pm

tags #Ashok Chavan #Economy #India #Politics #US

