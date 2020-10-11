Accused of assaulting Sikh man and pulling his turban during BJP march, Bengal police says it fell off 'automatically'

After furore and protests over the West Bengal police's alleged assault of a Sikh man and pulling off his turban during a march by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the state secretariat at Howrah, the state police has clarified that the turban had "fallen off automatically" and "without any attempt" by the police to do so.



The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5

— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," the West Bengal Police's official Twitter handle tweeted, referring to the man's turban.

"West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest... We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," it said in another tweet.

According to reports, the man, Balwinder Singh, is a private security guard of BJP leader Priyanshu Pandey. He was arrested for allegedly carrying a loaded gun during the saffron party's march.

The incident created an uproar, with cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeting to say, "Please look into the matter. This just isn't done." Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh, too, "expressed shock" at the alleged assault.

"Not done, says Punjab CM@capt_amarinder, expressing shock at humiliating treatment of a Sikh youth by @WBPolice, who reportedly pulled off his turban during arrest," Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted late on Friday evening.

Around 50 members of the Sikh community have taken out a protest rally in Kolkata condemning the alleged assault.