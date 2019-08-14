App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Accept invite to visit J&K without any conditions, when can I come, asks Rahul Gandhi to Governor

On August 13, Malik had lashed out at Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to Kashmir Valley and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 14 repeated his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir and asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come.

He said he had accepted Malik's invitation to visit J&K and meet people without any conditions and termed the governor's reply "feeble".

Following remarks by Gandhi that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik had said on Monday he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.

Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer, the Congress said he should stand by his word.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 11:37 am

tags #India #Politics

