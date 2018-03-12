App
Mar 12, 2018 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Accept demands of farmers and tribals: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis

The mammoth farmers march to Mumbai is a "stunning example of people's power", Gandhi said on Twitter.


Congress president Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shed their egos and accept the "just demands" of the thousands of farmers and tribals protesting in Mumbai.

The Congress, he added, stands with the farmers and tribals marching to protest against the apathy of the central and state governments.

The Congress, he added, stands with the farmers and tribals marching to protest against the apathy of the central and state governments.

"I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands," Gandhi tweeted.

Fadnavis said today his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, who have marched from Nashik to Mumbai to draw the administration's attention towards their problems.

Fadnavis was responding to a discussion in the Assembly, initiated by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who lauded the farmers for their peaceful protest.

The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai turned into a sea of red this morning as thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged here after walking around 180 km from neighbouring Nashik district over the last six days.

The farmers plan to surround the Assembly complex to press for their demands of an unconditional loan waiver, and transfer of forest land to tribal farmers who have been tilling it for years.

The CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha is spearheading the protest.

The Shiv Sena has also lent its support to the farmers stir.

