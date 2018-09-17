App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABVP, Left members enter into scuffle hours after JNUSU polls results

A united front of Left student groups Sunday won all four central panel posts in the union defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by considerable margins.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Left-backed AISA entered into a scuffle Monday, hours after the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) poll results were announced.

A united front of Left student groups Sunday won all four central panel posts in the union defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by considerable margins.

Newly-elected JNUSU president N Sai  Balaji alleged that he was beaten up in the early hours of Monday by ABVP members.

He said members of the ABVP were roughing up an All India Students' Association (AISA) member and when "I and a couple of others intervened, we were assaulted".

related news

Balaji claimed that the ABVP members even attacked them when a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle was taking them away from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

However, the ABVP claimed that their members were roughed up by AISA activists.The ABVP and the AISA have both filed complaints at the Vasant Kunj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the situation is under control.

"The PCR got calls about a scuffle between students in JNU around 3 am. Subsequently, we had a discussion with university authorities, students and professors.

"Complaints have been received in Vasant Kunj (North) police station. Legal action is being taken on merit. The situation is under control and normal. Police arrangements are in place," he said.

Balaji of AISA bagged 2,161 votes in the JNUSU polls Sunday. He defeated ABVP candidate Lalit Pandey by a margin of 1,179 votes.

The Left-backed AISA, Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) came together to form the 'United Left' alliance.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #ABVP #India #JNUSU #Politics #RSS

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.