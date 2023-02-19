 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Absence of democratic system in J-K causing hardship to people: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

The Congress leader, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, accused the Centre of failing the people on all counts.

Rahul Gandhi said J-K was divided into two Union Territories against the wishes of the people and they were now being denied their democratic rights by "the BJP aiming to hide its wrong policies and utter failure". (Fileimage)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of snatching the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at diverting attention from "real" issues.

Gandhi was speaking at a meeting of party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in Gulmarg, 52 km from Srinagar, a Congress spokesperson said.

"(Rahul) Gandhi expressed serious concern over the difficulties confronting the people in the absence of a democratic system in J-K while slamming the government for snatching the rights of people," the spokesman said in a statement in Gulmarg.

The Congress leader, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, accused the Centre of failing the people on all counts.