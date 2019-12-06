App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abrogation of Article 370 provisions in J&K tribute to Ambedkar: Yogi Adityanath

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir is a tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. He claimed that Congress leaders were jealous of Ambedkar's talent because of which they never paid heed to him.

Addressing people at an event organised here on the death anniversary of Ambedkar, Adityanath said post-Independence, many promises were made for the welfare of the most deprived section of society, but no work was done with honesty.

"If the work would have been done, the social disparity would have been eradicated to a considerable extent by now. Actually those who made promises had no intention to fulfill them," he said, adding that "those who insulted the Constitution are fighting for their own survival today".

"Despite the warnings of Baba Saheb, they (the Congress) added Article 370 to the Constitution in 1952. As expected, this article became the cause of separatism. Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Ambedkar by abrogating Article 370. It's a tribute to him," the chief minister said.

"Congress leaders were jealous of Ambedkar's talent that's why they never paid heed to him," he claimed.

Adityanath said the actual work in the interest of poor has been done by Modi.

"We want to build a memorial dedicated to Ambedkar where programmes related to him could be organised," he said.

Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956. His death anniversary is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas" across the country.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

