Abrogation of Article 370 has upset Rahul: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 12 said the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had upset Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan. On his second visit to poll-bound Haryana in recent times, Adityanath targeted the Congress and its former chief Gandhi while addressing rallies in Hisar, Bhiwani, Badli and Jhajjar.

"The abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has upset Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan," he said.

Speaking at a rally in Adampur in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sonali Phogat, Adityanath said, Phogat was the identity of Haryana and Adampur was home to her maternal grandparents.

"You have voted for male candidates for 50 years. This time, you must give a chance to a female candidate and see how she changes the fate of the region," he said.

Stating that before 2014, Haryana was infamous for cases of female foeticide, Adityanath said, "The Modi government launched the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign prominently in the country and this campaign has been successfully carried forward by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana. This has helped the girls of the state to move forward."

Highlighting the welfare schemes of the government, he said, "Whatever work has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not done in the last 70 years. The BJP government has provided free gas connections to every household under the Ujjwala scheme and constructed toilets."

The government led by the saffron party not only talked about women empowerment, but also ensured that it was done, Adityanath said, pointing out that the ruling dispensation had put an end to triple talaq.

"The land of Haryana was helpful in teaching a lesson to Pakistan. For Modiji, the interest of the country is most important, while the Congress does not take pride in the nation's increasing strength. That is the reason why Congressmen were ridiculing the 'shastra pujan' of the Rafale fighter jet," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the farmers of Haryana had the ability to produce gold in the fields through their hard work and feed the entire country.

The Khattar government had worked for the benefit of farmers and also waived their loans, he added.

"Today, farmers are getting one-and-a-half times the cost of the crop. The citizens of Haryana have benefitted under various welfare schemes without any discrimination," Adityanath said.