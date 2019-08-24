App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abrogation of Article 370 enabled complete integration of J&K with India: Amit Shah

Shah also said the Parliament has made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India by ending Article 370, under the leadership of Prime Minister and India's most popular leader, Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 24 said the abrogation of Article 370 enabled the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union.

He also said the Parliament has made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India by ending Article 370, under the leadership of Prime Minister and India's most popular leader, Narendra Modi.

Shah was speaking at the passing out parade of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here. "The complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Union did not happen with the existence of Article 370," he added.

Close
Paying glowing tributes to the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said Hyderabad became a part of India due to the Police Action carried out (to unite the erstwhile Hyderabad state of Nizam) under his (patel) leadership.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.