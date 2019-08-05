App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abolition of Article 370 rectifies former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistake', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan said the government's decision was a "rectification of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's mistake".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers and senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharti on August 5 welcomed the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the decision.

"This is a rectification of Jawaharlal Nehru's mistake. Kashmir and Ladakh have got independence today for which the Jan Sangh was established," he said in a tweet.

"The dream of 'ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge (two legislations, two heads and two emblems in one country are not acceptable)' has been fulfilled," Chouhan said in another tweet.

Terrorism would no longer survive in the border state, he further said.

For the latest updates on the developing situation in J&K, follow the LIVE blog

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is God's blessing to India. Congratulations to the PM and Home Minister," he added.

Bharti also congratulated Modi and Shah on the abolition of Article 370.

"Bharat Mata (Mother India) must be giving blessings to our Prime Minister today," she said in a tweet.

A section of BJP workers led by former MLA Surendra Nath Singh along with local traders and residents celebrated the government's decision by distributing sweets among people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Home Minister Amit Shah have proved their strong political will by taking the decision to revoke Article 370, Bhopal district BJP's media in-charge Rajendra Gupta said while participating in the celebration.

The government on August 5 abolished Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Article 35A #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Politics

