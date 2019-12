'Abki baar 3 paar' would be BJP's slogan for Delhi assembly polls: Kejriwal

"Abki baar 3 paar" (This time we will cross three seats) would be the slogan of the BJP for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on December 7 while taking a dig at the saffron party which had won just three seats in the 2015 polls.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party's slogan would be "abki baar 67 paar" (this time we will cross 67 seats) in the assembly polls due early next year.

When asked whether he considers Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari a competitor in the elections, the chief minister praised him for his singing.

"Have you heard him singing 'Rinkiya ke papa'," Kejriwal quipped.