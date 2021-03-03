English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

AAP's victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in party-run govt in city: Arvind Kejriwal

Of the five civic wards where bypolls were held on February 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four and the Congress one.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

The AAP’s victory in Delhi municipal bypolls shows people have faith in the work done by the party-run government in the city, which includes improvements in schools, hospitals, power and water supply, and roads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Of the five civic wards where bypolls were held on February 28, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four and the Congress one.

"The results are indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls. We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean,” Kejriwal said in an address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he reached to celebrate the victory with party workers.

He took a dig at the BJP for failing to open its account in the bypolls, saying, "The zero obtained by the BJP showed people rejected corruption and theft at the MCDs ruled by it and the politics of violence they practised by vandalism at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and the DJB office.”

The AAP convener said people wanted a change in the three municipal corporations in Delhi and advised the newly elected councilors to work honestly and with humility.
PTI
TAGS: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics
first published: Mar 3, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.