AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected mayor of Delhi in a hotly contested poll

Sohil Sehran
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

The Supreme Court on February 17 held that nominated members cannot vote in Delhi mayoral elections.

AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed. (Picture Credit: @AAPReport twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on February 22 after three failed attempts.

Oberoi got 150 votes and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's mayor candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes.

The MCD House had convened earlier on January 6 and 24, and later again on February 6, but couldn’t elect a mayor and the deputy mayor amid a din between BJP and AAP councillors.

AAP councillors were against the decision of 10 nominated members being administered oath before the elected representatives. They also protested against the nominated members being allowed to vote in mayoral elections.