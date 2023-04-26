 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP's Shelly Oberoi becomes mayor of Delhi

Apr 26, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Shelly Oberoi was re-elected as mayor unopposed after her rival and BJP's candidate Shikha Rai withdrew nomination. Oberoi has adjourned the MCD House till May 2.

AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed. (Picture Credit: @AAPReport twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi and Alley Mohammad Khan were elected as mayor and deputy mayor unopposed on April 26 after rival Bharatiya Janata Party candidates withdrew their nominations.

With this, both Oberi and Khan got another term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Earlier, they were elected on February 22 after three failed attempts.

In the previous election, Oberoi had received 150 votes and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes. However, the elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

In the latest fray, BJP candidate Shikha Rai was pitted against Oberoi, while Khan was facing Soni Pal. However, both the councillors recalled nominations hours before the elections for the posts were scheduled.