AAP's Shelly Oberoi becomes mayor of Delhi

AAP mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed. (Picture Credit: @AAPReport twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi and Alley Mohammad Khan were elected as mayor and deputy mayor unopposed on April 26 after rival Bharatiya Janata Party candidates withdrew their nominations.

With this, both Oberi and Khan got another term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Earlier, they were elected on February 22 after three failed attempts.

In the previous election, Oberoi had received 150 votes and defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes. However, the elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

In the latest fray, BJP candidate Shikha Rai was pitted against Oberoi, while Khan was facing Soni Pal. However, both the councillors recalled nominations hours before the elections for the posts were scheduled.

Shikha Rai told the House that she took the step because the election to the standing committee has not been conducted.

The mayoral election in Delhi was seen as a direct contest between incumbent Oberoi and Rai. The Aam Aadmi Party wrested control of the city-state’s municipal corporation from the BJP, which administered the civic body for 15 years, by bagging 134 of the 250 seats up for grabs.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

Congratulating Shelly Oberoi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advised her to work hard to meet people’s expectations.

“Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Oberoi was a visiting professor at the Delhi University (DU). She is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She did her PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies.

The civic polls in Delhi were held on December 4, 2022 after the three corporations – North, East, and South – were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.

With inputs from PTI