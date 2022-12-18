 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP's National Council meet to discuss party's expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

PTI
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

The meeting to be attended by all 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also discuss the issue of inflation, unemployment and Chinese incursion and pass separate resolutions on them, the sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File image/PTI)

All elected representatives of the AAP and its key office bearers from various states will discuss the party's pan-India expansion plan at its National Council meeting chaired by party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday.

The Council will discuss at length the efforts taken so far to strengthen the AAP's base in different parts of the country and devise the party's strategy for the upcoming assembly polls due to be held in various states next year, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, party sources told PTI.

The meeting, which is expected to start at 10 am at a resort in Kapashera, assumes significance as it comes close after the just-concluded assembly polls in Gujarat, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won five seats and secured nearly 13 percent vote share, becoming eligible for getting National Party status by the Election Commission.

The AAP also ended the 15-year rule of the BJP in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by defeating the saffron party in the civic body elections held earlier this month.

According to party sources, the day-long meeting will discuss the party's performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls which was held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 The Gujarat unit of the AAP was hoping to win more than 45 seats in the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly.