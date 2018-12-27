App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP's National Council could give Arvind Kejriwal 'unlimited' terms as party chief

Kejriwal was elected as the National Convenor of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Arvind Kejriwal could get ‘unlimited’ terms as the National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the next National Council meet on December 29.

The party is expected to amend its constitution to remove the cap of two terms for being an office bearer. This means, Kejriwal could remain the party chief for unlimited terms.

He was elected as AAP’s National Convenor for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years.

According to the party constitution, "No member will hold the same post as an office bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each."

Kejriwal’s term will end in April 2019. The meet is scheduled to be held on December 29 as holing it in April 2019 would not be possible as party workers would be busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, according to a PTI report.

Prior to the National Council meet, the National Executive is expected to meet on December 28 to finalise the agenda for the meeting. Any major decision by the National Executive has to be ratified by the National Council, which comprises of the founding members of the party.

There is also a possibility that the National Executive could give an extension of six months to the existing office bearers and internal polls could be conducted after the 2019 elections, a party leader told PTI.

Preparations for next year's general elections and the current political scenario in the country are expected to be discussed at AAP’s National Council meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 11:57 am

