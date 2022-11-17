 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAPs' first transgender candidate wants to encourage community to make a mark

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

Inspired by and having participated in Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, the candidate from Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha under SC-10, 43 A, wants to weed out corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Aam Aadmi Party

Bobi was only 15 when her family handed her over to a ’guruji’ from the transgender community under societal pressure. Now, more than 20 years later, the AAP’s first transgender candidate wants to beautify her constituency and improve the lives of her neighbours.

”I was associated with the Anna movement. At that time, I was inspired that a man in his 70s was sitting in a protest against corruption. I was also part of that movement,” Bobi told PTI.She also has bigger plans for her constituency.”

If I am elected, the beautification of parks that have been lying in disarray will be on top of my priority list. The area is dirty and I will also focus on cleaning it and getting rid of the garbage.

”Several people in my area still do not have access to food and clothing. So fulfilling those basic necessities will also be on my agenda,” she said.Bobi has long been associated with social work and has been helping children get admission into school.

The 38-year-old has prior electoral experience, having contested the civic polls in 2017.”I had contested the elections in 2017 as a candidate for the All India Forward Bloc on the insistence of people but I lost. I want to serve people on a bigger scale if elected,” she said.