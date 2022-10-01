English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: India 5G Launch | PM Modi at the launch of 5G Services
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from today; to hold public meetings

    Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat will be held by the end of this year.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwat Mann with Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: @AAPPunjab/Twitter)

    Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwat Mann with Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: @AAPPunjab/Twitter)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Saturday, where they will jointly address four public meetings.

    On Saturday, Kejriwal and Mann will address public meetings at Gandhidham in Kutch district and Joshipura in Junagadh district. On the second day of their visit on October 2, they will address public meetings in Surendranagar city and Khedbrahma town, AAP's Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP's Rajya Sabha member and co-incharge for Gujarat Raghav Chadha will also be in Gujarat during these two days, a party functionary said. "Sisodia and Chadha are also coming to Ahmedabad for some important meetings and rallies. Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers during his visit," Sorathiya said.

    Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat will be held by the end of this year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 09:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.