AAP's 10-lakh letter strong 'reminder' for PM Narendra Modi to 'grant Delhi full statehood'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants full statehood and he plans to intensify his party's campaign with AAP workers reaching every household in Delhi, along with a letter from Kejriwal. These letters will be their campaign vehicle to send a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per a report in India Today, Kejriwal blamed Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his lack of ability to deliver in various spheres. Addressing his party supporters, MLAs and ministers in Delhi, and sharing his 'demand' with a strong voice, Kejriwal said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfills his promise and grants Delhi full statehood before the 2019 general elections, his party will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. And if he fails to do so, Modi would be left with nothing.

AAP, in the next phase of "Dilli maange apna haq" (Delhi demands its right) campaign, from July 3-25, plans to reach out to 10 lakh families in Delhi for gathering signatures, for sharing support for the demand of full statehood, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Kejriwal also blamed the Lt Governor for creating more obstacles and barriers for his government in Delhi. He blamed Baijal of not letting AAP build "more mohalla clinics, educational institutions, ensure ration delivery at doorsteps and install CCTVs for the people of Delhi."

He said that his "party workers will go to every household in Delhi, along with a letter from Kejriwal, to sign a letter to demand full statehood for Delhi" and these signed letters will then "be delivered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Kejriwal also reached out to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, seeking him to "clear his stand on Delhi's full statehood or forget becoming the Prime Minister".