MCD Election Result: AAP wrests control, goes past halfway mark with 126 seats

Sohil Sehran
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

MCD Election Result: AAP fought the municipal elections on the plank of improving sanitation and ridding the city of its garbage.  

Aam Aadmi Party

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested control of the city-state’s municipal corporation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which administered the civic body for 15 years, by bagging 126 of the 236 seats for which results were declared by 2 pm.

The BJP got 97 seats as counting was still on for 14 seats in the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Congress won seven.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP waged a spirited campaign in the municipal elections despite its leadership being preoccupied with assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In the 2017 MCD polls, when Delhi voted for three—east, north and south— corporations, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 181 of the 272 wards. AAP won 48 and the Congress got 30 seats

This time, AAP fought the municipal elections on the plank of ridding the city of its garbage.