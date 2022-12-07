MCD Election Result: AAP wrests control, goes past halfway mark with 126 seats

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested control of the city-state’s municipal corporation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which administered the civic body for 15 years, by bagging 126 of the 236 seats for which results were declared by 2 pm.

The BJP got 97 seats as counting was still on for 14 seats in the 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Congress won seven.

ALSO READ: Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP waged a spirited campaign in the municipal elections despite its leadership being preoccupied with assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In the 2017 MCD polls, when Delhi voted for three—east, north and south— corporations, the BJP emerged victorious by winning 181 of the 272 wards. AAP won 48 and the Congress got 30 seats

This time, AAP fought the municipal elections on the plank of ridding the city of its garbage.

In the campaign spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP made sanitation the central issue, accusing the BJP of corruption and allowing three garbage mountains to pile up in the city. Garbage at the three landfill sites - Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla – measuring 152 acres has accumulated to 300 lakh tonnes, reports have said. The BJP countered with a series of attacks on AAP, accusing the party of allocating seats in exchange for bribes. BJP also released videos of jailed minister Satyendra Jain undergoing physiotherapy in prison, alleging that he was being given privileged treatment. AAP denied the allegations. AAP, in its manifesto, also promised to eliminate corruption in the civic agency, simplifying licensing procedure for traders, and to repair rickety roads and lanes, regularisation of contractual employment and timely payment of salaries to municipal staff. Kejriwal also promised to rid Delhi of stray animals, improving MCD schools and hospitals and earmarking vending zones for street vendors and hawkers. The civic body polls in Delhi were scheduled to be held in April 2022, but were postponed after the Centre expressed its intention to reunify the three municipal corporations of Delhi – North, East and South – into a single entity, from May 22, 2022. The Centre also opted for a delimitation exercise to limit the number of municipal wards from 272 to not more than 250.

Sohil Sehran

READ MORE