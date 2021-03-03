AAP wins four wards, Congress one in Delhi municipal corporation by-elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four of the five municipal wards in civic body by-elections, the result of which was announced on March 3.

The BJP, which is the ruling party in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, could not win any ward while Congress bagged one.

The wards where by-election were held are Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri, and Chauhan Banger under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The five seats fell vacant after four AAP councilors won the Delhi assembly elections in 2020 and the BJP councilor died two years ago.

Soon after the results of MCD bypolls, AAP workers broke out in celebrations. AAP leader and Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that people are fed up with BJP ruling the three civic bodies of the national capital.



एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई.

बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

"People will support Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics in next year's civic bodies elections," he said. Municipal elections held last in 2017 are due in Delhi next year.

The highlights of the results are that AAP has made gains in Shalimar Bagh ward, a BJP stronghold.

The Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri East, and Rohini-C wards that the AAP has won were won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, in the last municipal elections held in 2017 too.

In Chauhan Banger, which AAP won in 2017, Congress’ Zubair Ahmad, son of five-time MLA Mateen Ahmad, defeated AAP’s Ishraq Ahmad by over 10,000 votes.

In Shalimar Bagh, which BJP won in the 2017 elections, AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated BJP’s Surabhi Jaju, daughter-in-law of former area councilor, by over 2,700 votes. In the Rohini-C ward, AAP’s Ram Chandra defeated BJP’s Rakesh by over 2,900 votes. In Trilokpuri ward, AAP’s Vijay Kumar defeated BJP’s Om Prakash by over 5,400 votes.