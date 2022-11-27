 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP will win Gujarat Assembly polls: Kejriwal; promises old pension scheme for govt employees by Jan 31

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

Addressing a press conference in Surat, AAP national convener Kejriwal said his predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, and the same will happen in Gujarat as well.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a written assertion that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form government in Gujarat after the upcoming Assembly polls.

He also urged government employees in Gujarat to back the AAP while promising implementation of the old pension scheme for them by January 31 next year.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, AAP national convener Kejriwal said his predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, and the same will happen in Gujarat as well.

He claimed people are so scared of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that they shy away from openly admitting support for the AAP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5.

"I am going to make a prediction in writing in front of you all…Note down the prediction that the AAP is going to form government in Gujarat. After 27 years of misgovernance, the citizens of Gujarat will get relief from these people (BJP)," Kejriwal said.

He then wrote his prediction on a piece of paper and showed it to media persons.