English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AAP will implement Old Pension Scheme if elected in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

    Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state.

    PTI
    September 20, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)


    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to implement the old pension scheme for government employees in Gujarat like Punjab if his party is voted to power in elections, due in December this year.


    Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state.


    ”Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat,” Kejriwal told reporters.


    Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections.  ”Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat,” the Delhi chief minister said.


    Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle. ”If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government. He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Old Pension Scheme
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 03:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.