AAP will emerge as No 1 choice for people of Haryana in 2024 Assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grabbed second spot in the Zila Parishad elections, bagging 15 of over 100 seats that its candidates contested on the party symbol, in Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File image)

Buoyed by its performance in the Zila Parishad elections in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday vowed to emerge as the "number one choice" of people in the Assembly polls scheduled for 2024 in the BJP-ruled state.

The BJP won just 22 of the 100 seats it had contested.

The Zila Parishad elections in Haryana, results of which were declared on Sunday, also saw the Indian National Lok Dal making some gains as it won 10 seats in Sirsa. However, the majority of the seats in several districts, including Jhajjar, Hisar, Rewari and Rohtak, were won by Independents.

"We will come in first position in (Haryana Legislative) Assembly polls, become first choice of the people," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convenor, told reporters when asked for comment on his party's performance in the Zila Parishad polls.

Elections to 143 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zila Parishads in Haryana were held in three phases. The Panchayat Samitis, comprising 3,081 members, will elect their respective presidents.