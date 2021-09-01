MARKET NEWS

AAP will contest on all 403 seats in UP assembly polls: Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Sanjay Singh said the names of the candidates will be declared in the next 15 days. As of now, the list of 120 candidates is ready, he said.

September 01, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will contest on all the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

Singh also said that his party will expose the “fake nationalism” of the BJP, and showcase “real nationalism” of the AAP.

The AAP leader said that his party will also take out “Tiranga Yatras” in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state.
