AAP welcomes Maha govt's decision to implement Delhi education model, says party in touch with govt officials

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to implement the Delhi model of education in municipal corporation-led schools, and has stated that it is in touch with government officials to "offer all possible support and cooperation".

The Maharashtra government had, on January 14, decided to adopt the Delhi school model with the intention to raise the quality of education imparted to children studying in educational institutions under municipal corporations.

"This is a welcome news... that our political adversaries accept that Delhi Model of Education is the best in the country, is testament to the quality of work and honesty of our resolve," senior party leader and spokesperson Preeti Menon said in a statement.

"We are more than happy to support and co-operate with the Maharashtra government in this regard," she added.

Stating that the party is "appreciative" of the "recognition", Kishore Mandhyan, the co-convenor of the party's Maharashtra unit said that the "objective is to get our country to a better place, regardless of our political differences".

"We will leave no stone unturned to help or assist the implementation of our positive experiences in range of sectors," he said.

"While the Maharashtra government will implement the Delhi Model of Education, AAP has also done stellar work in healthcare, energy, water and public works sector and we are hopeful that the Maharashtra government will implement that too for benefit of people," AAP Maharashtra's secretary, Dhananjay Shinde, said.

Speaking at a school education review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar, had said that the "transformation" in education system under the Delhi model "needs a re-look and should be replicated to raise the standard of education in Maharashtra".