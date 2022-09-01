English
    AAP vote share in Gujarat up by 4% post CBI raid on Manish Sisodia, will rise to 6% if he's held: Arvind Kejriwal

    This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party's vote share in Gujarat has increased by 4 per cent after CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia.

    This vote share will increase by 6 per cent if he is arrested, the AAP national convener said during a discussion on the confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly.

    "The CBI raided Sisodia, went to his village and searched his bank locker. CBI people said they did not find anything against him but are under pressure to arrest him," Kejriwal claimed. The prime minister has given a "certificate of honesty", he said.

    "The AAP's vote share has increased by 4 per cent in Gujarat after CBI raids against Sisodia. It will increase by 6 per cent if he's arrested," the chief minister said. Attacking the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders tried to buy AAP MLAs but none of his legislators accepted their offer.

    "Absolutely corrupt party lacks educated people while 'hardcore honest' party has those with good education, genuine IIT degrees," he said in a veiled dig at the BJP. "They are spending Rs 20-50 crore to buy MLAs. Am I doing anything wrong if I want to build schools and hospitals," he asked.

    The AAP government had brought in a confidence motion on Monday to show that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' had failed in Delhi.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #CBI #Gujarat #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 01:59 pm
