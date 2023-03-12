 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP unveils UP urban local body poll plan; Promises to waive water tax, halve house tax

Mar 12, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, launched the party's slogan -- "House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf" -- to woo the electorate during a visit to Lucknow.

The AAP on Sunday unveiled its election plank for urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, promising to halve house taxes and waive water taxes in municipal bodies it wins.

He also declared in-charges for 633 urban local body seats in Uttar Pradesh and said the party will contest from every constituency.

During his visit, Singh called the ED (Enforcement Directorate) the "Entertainment Department" and alleged that central agencies are being misused to target the opposition.