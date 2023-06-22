AAP to walk out of oppn meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance: Report

AAP

The AAP will walk out of Friday's meeting of opposition leaders in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, party sources said.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday said Arvind Kejriwal will not be missed at the meeting if he chooses to skip it.

The meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal is also slated to attend the meeting.

"The AAP will stage a walkout of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the ordinance," one of the sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had expressed hope on Tuesday that the Congress would clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna.

In a video statement, Dikshit said, "No one will miss you Kejriwalji … whether you go there or not. We already knew that you were looking for excuses for not attending the opposition meeting. Let me tell you that this is a meeting of those who care about the country, not a meeting of bargainers."