AAP to repeat Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Sanjay Singh also said that the BJP had attempted to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier but despite that, AAP emerged victorious.

The Aam Aadmi Party will repeat Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the respective posts in the April 26 MCD mayoral polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh also said that the BJP had attempted to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier but despite that, AAP emerged victorious.

"We will repeat Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor posts respectively. AAP had emerged victorious despite the BJP's attempts to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier. Our candidates will win the polls this time too," Singh said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year.