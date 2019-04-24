AAP to release separate manifesto for each Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi

In a one-of-its-kind effort, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will release separate manifestos for each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi.

The party has asked each candidate to come up with a constituency-wise manifesto which would list out local issues and how the party plans to counter them, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said on April 23 in the first press conference after all candidates in Delhi filed their nomination papers.

The party will release its central manifesto on April 25 that will lay out the roadmap of how the AAP will take the agenda of statehood forward if elected to power, Rai said. He urged people to vote for AAP, which is fighting the election on the agenda of full statehood.

With the release of the central manifesto, the party will also kickstart its third phase of campaigning. "The first phase was general campaigning, the second was campaigning that connected with floating voters and now in the third phase of campaigning, we would be identifying points that could give the AAP a jump or an advantage in terms of voters," Rai added.

Delhi is going to vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The results will be declared on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)