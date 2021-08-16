MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17: Arvind Kejriwal

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on August 16 said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

He also said he will visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.

Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejrial #India #Politics #Uttarakhand
first published: Aug 16, 2021 02:18 pm

